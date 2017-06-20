A$AP Ferg – “Tango” ft. Kanobby

A$AP Ferg’s free-flowing stream of new tracks continues with his new track “Tango,” which features Los Angeles singer Kanobby. Ferg premiered the moody song on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, where he also sat for an interview. He said he’s aiming to release his upcoming mixtape Still Striving in early August, and revealed an upcoming remix of “East Coast” (which he says features Busta Rhymes, Cam’ron, Dave East, A$AP Rocky, and French Montana). Listen to “Tango” here.