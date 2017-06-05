Ariana Grande began singing the Wizard of Oz classic “Over the Rainbow” when she was a young teen herself, and she brought it back to close out the final encore at yesterday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert. The performance left Grande visibly emotional, and she had to take a moment to catch her breath before finishing the final lines. Watch the song below, and find the full concert stream here.

Earlier in the show, a choir from Parrs Wood High School in Manchester was brought onstage to perform Grande’s song “My Everything.” Partway through, Grande herself popped out to join them and wound up comforting the choir’s young soloist when she began to cry. Watch their emotional group performance below.