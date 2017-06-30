Arcade Fire has delivered a video for their bouncy, horn-driven new single “Signs of Life,” which they released last night. The kitschy, referential clip for the Everything Now single follows a couple of agents patterned as a hipper, espresso-sipping, art-police version of Mulder and Scully (they even have an “I Want to Believe”-style poster in their cramped office). They examine the handiwork of the Arcade Fire–their promotional art, photos, their previous music–in the interest of finding “signs of life,” it means. Their investigation leads them to a small suitcase with a truly weird “sign of life” in it, which takes the video on a true sci-fi turn. Watch the clip, helmed by Miami filmmakers collective Borscht, below.