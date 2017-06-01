Arcade Fire Launch “Live From Death Valley” Livestream

Arcade Fire’s website now directs to a new site: a livestream video of a rocky terrain, with a chyron reading “Live From Death Valley.” The website’s URL is live.everythingnow.com, and the chyron features a revolving globe with EN emblazoned in the center, pretty much confirming their involvement with those mysterious posters and videos that have popped up over the internet this week. Also, their new single is called “Everything Now,” which half-assedly leaked yesterday, and will probably be out tomorrow. Keep your eyes peeled on the Death Valley stream, if you have a lot of time.