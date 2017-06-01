New Music \
Arcade Fire Release “Everything Now” Video, Announce Tour
Arcade Fire have dropped the video for “Everything Now,” which was released this afternoon. Watch it below. It shows the band performing in a desert town, while wearing grey jumpsuits bearing the EVERYTHING NOW logo floating around this week. They’ve also announced a tour. Find those dates at the newly relaunched Arcade Fire website, and below.
Everything Now is out July 28. It was produced by Arcade Fire, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and Pulp’s Steve Mackey.
Arcade Fire:
Sep 05 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
Sep 06 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sep 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sep 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sep 15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sep 16 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
Sep 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sep 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
Sep 22 — Tampa, FLU @ SF Sun Dome
Sep 23 — Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami
Sep 26 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
Sep 27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
Sep 28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Oct 12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
Oct 15 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
Oct 17 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Oct 18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Oct 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Oct 25 — Denver, CO @Pepsi Center
Oct 27 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Oct 29 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov 01 — Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre
Nov 03 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre