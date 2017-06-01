Arcade Fire have dropped the video for “Everything Now,” which was released this afternoon. Watch it below. It shows the band performing in a desert town, while wearing grey jumpsuits bearing the EVERYTHING NOW logo floating around this week. They’ve also announced a tour. Find those dates at the newly relaunched Arcade Fire website, and below.

Everything Now is out July 28. It was produced by Arcade Fire, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and Pulp’s Steve Mackey.

Arcade Fire:

Sep 05 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

Sep 06 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sep 09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sep 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sep 15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sep 16 — Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

Sep 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep 21 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Sep 22 — Tampa, FLU @ SF Sun Dome

Sep 23 — Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

Sep 26 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Sep 27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Sep 28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Oct 12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

Oct 15 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

Oct 17 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Oct 18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Oct 25 — Denver, CO @Pepsi Center

Oct 27 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Oct 29 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov 01 — Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

Nov 03 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre