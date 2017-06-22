Arcade Fire have released the video for “Creature Comfort,” the stadium-disco second single from their forthcoming album Everything Now. The clip takes the form of a pop-up video, with a series of bubbles relaying bits of obviously ludicrous information about the band and song: “The band was originally known as FunQUp (pronounced ‘funk you up’),” “Their first gig was at a Christian music festival called ‘Christ This Is Fun!’,” and so on. Over time, the pop-ups are edged out for blurbs advertising fake products in connection with the album, in keeping with the rest of the Everything Now promotional strategy so far. Watch it below.