News \

Watch Arcade Fire’s “Creature Comfort” Video, Full of Fake Ads and Made-Up Trivia

Screen-Shot-2017-06-22-at-12.28.59-PM-1498149093

Arcade Fire have released the video for “Creature Comfort,” the stadium-disco second single from their forthcoming album Everything Now. The clip takes the form of a pop-up video, with a series of bubbles relaying bits of obviously ludicrous information about the band and song: “The band was originally known as FunQUp (pronounced ‘funk you up’),” “Their first gig was at a Christian music festival called ‘Christ This Is Fun!’,” and so on. Over time, the pop-ups are edged out for blurbs advertising fake products in connection with the album, in keeping with the rest of the Everything Now promotional strategy so far. Watch it below.

Andy Cush
Tags: Arcade Fire