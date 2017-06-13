Two weeks after the release of “Everything Now,” Arcade Fire are teasing another new single, “Creature Comfort.” The latest “Everything Now Corp” production is an Adbusters-style mock commercial for a 100% marshmallow breakfast cereal that “contains methylphenidate” (the active ingredient in Ritalin). It closes on a nonsensical warning label about the marshmallows and frankly, it’s kind of embarrassing.

The band first previewed “Creature Comfort” at Primavera Sound Festival earlier this month. Watch the new video teaser below.

