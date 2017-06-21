The All Things Go Fall Classic has announced its 2017 lineup. The three-day festival, running from October 6th through October 8th in Washington D.C.’s Union Market, will feature headliners Foster the People, Young Thug and Galantis. Other performers include Bleachers, Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat, and more.

Tickets are available on the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below.

All Things Go Fall Classic:

YOUNG THUG

FOSTER THE PEOPLE

GALANTIS

VINCE STAPLES

BLEACHERS

CASHMERE

THE KNOCKS

BETTY WHO

SABA

BEARSON

FOREIGN AIR

KEWKU COLLINS

FLETCHER

NOW, NOW

JACKLNDN

JAY IDK

GREAT GOOD FINE OK

WIN AND WOO

INNANET JAMES

APRIL + VISTA

LIGHTWAVES

YOUNG FUTURA