News \
All Things Go Fall Classic Announces Lineup: Foster the People, Young Thug, Galantis and More
The All Things Go Fall Classic has announced its 2017 lineup. The three-day festival, running from October 6th through October 8th in Washington D.C.’s Union Market, will feature headliners Foster the People, Young Thug and Galantis. Other performers include Bleachers, Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat, and more.
Tickets are available on the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below.
All Things Go Fall Classic:
YOUNG THUG
FOSTER THE PEOPLE
GALANTIS
VINCE STAPLES
BLEACHERS
CASHMERE
THE KNOCKS
BETTY WHO
SABA
BEARSON
FOREIGN AIR
KEWKU COLLINS
FLETCHER
NOW, NOW
JACKLNDN
JAY IDK
GREAT GOOD FINE OK
WIN AND WOO
INNANET JAMES
APRIL + VISTA
LIGHTWAVES
YOUNG FUTURA