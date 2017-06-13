Algiers – “Cleveland”

Algiers, the politically righteous Atlanta soul-punks and onetime Stereogum Band To Watch, are gearing up to release their sophomore album The Underside Of Power next week. Stereogum posted the video for the album’s title track, and now the band has shared another deeply resonant song. “Cleveland” is an apocalyptic gospel track that lurches into Detroit techno, and it’s about Tamir Rice, the Cleveland 12-year-old who was killed by police for playing with a toy gun. You can hear the song, which also pays tribute to other victims of police violence, below, and read a statement about it from frontman Franklin James Fisher.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.