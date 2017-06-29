Adele Says She Might Retire From Touring in Note to Fans

Adele kicked off her four-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. The residency is significant not only because it’s her homeland, but also because they’re the final dates of her 123-show world tour. This may have also been her final tour, as Billboard reports.

In a handwritten note to fans that was given out at the concert, Adele teased her potential retirement from touring. “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” she wrote. “Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.” Last March, Adele told a New Zealand crowd that touring “isn’t something I’m good at.” She also relayed the same sentiment in a Vanity Fair interview last October.

“I’d still like to make records, but I’d be fine if I never heard [the applause] again,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m on tour simply to see everyone who’s been so supportive. I don’t care about money. I’m British, and we don’t have that . . . thing of having to earn more money all the time.”

Read Adele’s note to her fans in full below.