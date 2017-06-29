News \
Adele Says She Might Retire From Touring in Note to Fans
Adele kicked off her four-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. The residency is significant not only because it’s her homeland, but also because they’re the final dates of her 123-show world tour. This may have also been her final tour, as Billboard reports.
In a handwritten note to fans that was given out at the concert, Adele teased her potential retirement from touring. “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” she wrote. “Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.” Last March, Adele told a New Zealand crowd that touring “isn’t something I’m good at.” She also relayed the same sentiment in a Vanity Fair interview last October.
“I’d still like to make records, but I’d be fine if I never heard [the applause] again,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m on tour simply to see everyone who’s been so supportive. I don’t care about money. I’m British, and we don’t have that . . . thing of having to earn more money all the time.”
Read Adele’s note to her fans in full below.
So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now
