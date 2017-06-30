Watch Action Bronson’s “Let Me Breathe” Video, Featuring Jeff Garlin and a Monster Truck

Last week, Action Bronson shared “Let Me Breathe,” the first single from his forthcoming album Blue Chips 7000. And today, he’s given us the absolutely fucking ridiculous “Let Me Breathe” video, which is structured in a meta way, as its own behind-the-scenes video. Even with all the cameras in every shot, this video is quite a spectacle. It features Curb Your Enthusiasm star Jeff Garlin, 6’7″ burlesque dancer Amazon Ashley, a full-sized monster truck, and a bit where Bronson kicks a stagehand in the balls and throws him through a wall. The whole thing is built around the concept of Bronson teaching some very distinctive-looking extras to dance. James Larese directed the whole thing. It is supremely dumb, and I was entertained. Check it out below, via Noisey.

Blue Chips 7000 is coming sometime soon.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.