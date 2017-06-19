A Perfect Circle Announce Fall Tour

A Perfect Circle finished up their spring tour last month, but there’s still more 2017 concerts to come for the supergroup. The band has announced a new line of tour dates that will take place throughout the fall. Like their last run, this trek will stick to North American venues, this time with gigs in Canada and New York City. Read the itinerary below. The band debuted new music on the spring tour, though they claim they still have no plans to release a new album this year.

A Perfect Circle tour:

October 21 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 23 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

October 25 — Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

October 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

October 30 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 1 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

November 2 — Brooklyn, NY @ Tidal Theater at Barclays Center

November 4 —Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

November 5 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

November 8 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

November 10 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

November 11 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 12 — Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena

November 14 — Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre

November 15 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

November 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

November 19 — Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

November 21 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

November 22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

November 24 — Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

November 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

November 28 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

November 30 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

December 1 — Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

December 2 — Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

December 4 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center