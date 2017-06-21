21 Savage – “All the Smoke”

21 Savage’s art is as bleak as ever in his new Southside-produced song “All the Smoke,” which features cruelly melodic threats like “D-R-A-C-O / Shoot ‘em in the face, shoot ‘em in the nose.” The song has a similarly gnarly video that follows a killer—donning a mask marked by Savage’s famous knife tattoo—who dispatches a group of campers in extremely violent fashion, decapitating one and bludgeoning another. Catch both the censored and the R-Rated versions below.