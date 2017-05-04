“Pop It, Shake It,” YG’s newest single from his upcoming Just Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth mixtape, is a reunion with his most valuable associate DJ Mustard, and like another great (and quite similar) single on which they collaborated–My Krazy Life’s “Left, Right”–it is a tribute to ass-shaking of all sorts. The dynamic Director-X-helmed video bears this out, finding YG bumping and grinding at J’ouvert in Trindad. Mustard’s beat appealingly channels Mannie Fresh, and Shyne shows up for a cameo. It’s worth watching; you can do so below.