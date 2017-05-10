Wilco – “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” (Nick Lowe/Elvis Costello Cover)

Wilco have released a pair of singles as part of Spotify Singles series. They recorded “If I Ever Was a Child,” off of 2016’s Schmilco, and a cover of Nick Lowe/Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding.” Both songs have folksy Americana textures going on, with simple guitar and drum arrangements, featuring just a little bit of organ on “If I Ever Was a Child.” Stream the singles on Spotify below.