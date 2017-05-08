Waxahatchee Announce World Tour

Waxahatchee will be releasing their new album Out in the Storm on July 14, and they’ll be touring behind the upcoming effort throughout the summer. Katie Crutchfield’s band start their trek at New York’s Vulture Fest at May 21 (where she’ll be joined by her sister Allison) and will continue onward to Amsterdam on October 10. Waxahatchee will be joined on some dates by Snail Mail, Ex Hex, Palehound, and Superchunk. View the tour schedule below.

Waxahatchee tour dates:

May 21 — New York, NY @ Vulture Fest ^

June 21 — Calgary, Alberta @ Sled Island Festival

July 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +$

July 15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +$

July 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Brachland Ballroom +$

July 19 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +

July 20 — Madison, WI @ High Noon +$

July 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock +

July 24 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune +

July 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial +

July 26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

July 28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +

July 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent +

Aug. 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom +

Aug. 2 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf +$

Aug. 4 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &%

Aug. 5 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk &%

Aug. 6 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &%

Aug. 7 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s &%

Aug. 9 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn &%

Aug. 10 — Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest

Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &%

Aug. 12 — Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art *#

Aug. 13 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle &%

Aug. 14 — Nashville, NC @ Third Man Records &%

Aug. 15 — Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon &%

Aug. 16 — Detroit, MI @ El Club &%

Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace &%

Aug. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theater &%

Aug. 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale %

Sept. 1 — Gdansk, Poland @ Soundrive Festival

Sept. 3 — North Dorset District, England @ End of the Road Festival

Sept. 4 — London, England @ The Garage

Sept. 5 — Manchester, England @ The Deaf Institute

Sept. 6 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club

Sept. 7 — Brighton, England @ Komedia

Sept. 8 — Hastière, Belgium @ deep in the woods

Sept. 11 — Paris, France @ Le Batofar

Sept. 12 — Lyon, France @ Le Periscope

Sept. 13 — Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

Sept. 14 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote fabrik

Sept. 15 — Capri, Italy @ Mattatoio

Sept. 16 — Milan, Italy @ Biko

Sept. 17 — Munich, Germany @ Milla

Sept. 18 — Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Gala Hala

Sept. 19 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena

Sept. 20 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Klub 007

Sept. 22 — Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur

Sept. 23 — Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

Sept. 24 — Lund, Sweden @ Mejeriet

Sept. 25 — Göteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik

Sept. 26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren

Sept. 27 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

Sept. 28 — Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

Sept. 29 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

Sept. 30 — Dortmund, Germany @ Way Back When

Oct. 10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ BITTERZOET

^ with Allison Crutchfield

* with Superchunk

# with Ex Hex

+ with Cayetana

$ with Snail Mail

& with Palehound

% with Outer Spaces

