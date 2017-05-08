News \
Waxahatchee Announce World Tour
Waxahatchee will be releasing their new album Out in the Storm on July 14, and they’ll be touring behind the upcoming effort throughout the summer. Katie Crutchfield’s band start their trek at New York’s Vulture Fest at May 21 (where she’ll be joined by her sister Allison) and will continue onward to Amsterdam on October 10. Waxahatchee will be joined on some dates by Snail Mail, Ex Hex, Palehound, and Superchunk. View the tour schedule below.
Waxahatchee tour dates:
May 21 — New York, NY @ Vulture Fest ^
June 21 — Calgary, Alberta @ Sled Island Festival
July 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +$
July 15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +$
July 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Brachland Ballroom +$
July 19 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +
July 20 — Madison, WI @ High Noon +$
July 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock +
July 24 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune +
July 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial +
July 26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +
July 28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +
July 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent +
Aug. 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom +
Aug. 2 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf +$
Aug. 4 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &%
Aug. 5 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk &%
Aug. 6 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &%
Aug. 7 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s &%
Aug. 9 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn &%
Aug. 10 — Athens, GA @ Athens Pop Fest
Aug. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &%
Aug. 12 — Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art *#
Aug. 13 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle &%
Aug. 14 — Nashville, NC @ Third Man Records &%
Aug. 15 — Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon &%
Aug. 16 — Detroit, MI @ El Club &%
Aug. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace &%
Aug. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theater &%
Aug. 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale %
Sept. 1 — Gdansk, Poland @ Soundrive Festival
Sept. 3 — North Dorset District, England @ End of the Road Festival
Sept. 4 — London, England @ The Garage
Sept. 5 — Manchester, England @ The Deaf Institute
Sept. 6 — Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social Club
Sept. 7 — Brighton, England @ Komedia
Sept. 8 — Hastière, Belgium @ deep in the woods
Sept. 11 — Paris, France @ Le Batofar
Sept. 12 — Lyon, France @ Le Periscope
Sept. 13 — Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
Sept. 14 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote fabrik
Sept. 15 — Capri, Italy @ Mattatoio
Sept. 16 — Milan, Italy @ Biko
Sept. 17 — Munich, Germany @ Milla
Sept. 18 — Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Gala Hala
Sept. 19 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena
Sept. 20 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Klub 007
Sept. 22 — Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur
Sept. 23 — Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival
Sept. 24 — Lund, Sweden @ Mejeriet
Sept. 25 — Göteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik
Sept. 26 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren
Sept. 27 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
Sept. 28 — Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden
Sept. 29 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
Sept. 30 — Dortmund, Germany @ Way Back When
Oct. 10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ BITTERZOET
^ with Allison Crutchfield
* with Superchunk
# with Ex Hex
+ with Cayetana
$ with Snail Mail
& with Palehound
% with Outer Spaces