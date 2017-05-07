Uncategorized \
Watch Jack White Take CBS This Morning Inside Third Man Records
Jack White’s Third Man Records just released Forever And Then Some, the debut solo album from White’s touring fiddler Lillie Mae. And before she performed on CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions yesterday, White welcomed co-anchor Anthony Mason into his Third Man empire for an interview and a tour of the label’s Nashville and Detroit facilities. Watch him discuss his love of vinyl and the history of Third Man below.
This article first appeared on Stereogum.