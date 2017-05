What if Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis worked in a office with a bunch of other long-haired businessmen? And then they had to fire him? That’s the basic premise behind the new Funny Or Die short “Firing Jay,” the latest in a series of Long Haired Businessmen sketches. The 20-minute video begins by sending up bland corporate-speak and slowly descends into absurdity, and you can watch it below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.