Tonight at Carnegie Hall we sang, danced, burned down the housed and remained in the light. Thank you @angeliquekidjo Tonight was life giving. @carnegiehall #remaininlight #angeliquekidjo #carnegiehall Sidebar: At one point she pulled a slightly confused #davidbyrne on stage for the best, most insane version of Once in a Lifetime. It was surreal and wonderful.

