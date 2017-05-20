Watch Chromatics Play the Twin Peaks Premiere Party

Chromatics’ Ruth Radelet has a role in Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival, and the rest of the band are “involved” with new iteration of the show in some way. The first two episodes of the new season premiered in Los Angeles last night, and Chromatics played the afterparty, with Kyle MacLachlan (Special Agent Dale Cooper), Mädchen Amick (Shelley Johnson), and Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs) introducing them to the stage. Watch below via Pitchfork.

#chromatics A post shared by Ronnie Blevins (@ronniegeneblevins) on May 19, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT