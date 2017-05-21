Watch Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump Sing “Hallelujah” With a Complicit White House Staff on SNL

As expected for the season finale of Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin appeared on the show again in his Donald Trump guise. He opened the show behind a grand piano, singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” a bookend to the season premiere, where Kate McKinnon, as Hillary Clinton, did the same. This time, Baldwin/Trump was joined by an entire White House staff, made up of McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway, Beck Bennett as Mike Pence, Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Cecily Strong as Melania Trump, and a cameo from Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump. Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer was noticeably absent. Watch the clip below.