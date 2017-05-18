Vince Staples Drops “Big Fish,” Announces Big Fish Theory Release Date

Vince Staples has dropped his new song “Big Fish,” a follow-up to February’s “BagBak.” The new release is in line with his more accessible recent work (at least comparatively accessible), and takes cues from west coast funk. What hasn’t changed is Staples’ mordant introspection: “It’s funny I was going crazy not to long ago / With my problems every morning like the Maury show.” The accompanying music video for “Big Fish” shows Staples performing atop a sinking boat.

Staples also told Zane Lowe that his upcoming sophomore album Big Fish Theory will be released on June 23. In the meantime, you can watch “Big Fish” below.