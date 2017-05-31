Video: Vagabon – “Fear & Force”

After charming us at SXSW back in March, Vagabon (a.k.a. Lætitia Tamko) has released a new video for the song “Fear & Force” off her debut album Infinite Worlds.

The “Fear & Force” video, shot on 35mm film, sweetly depicts a couple going for a drive and walking in the woods, but also shows how quickly emotions can meander and result in conflict. Tamko told NPR that the video “aimed to highlight the blurred and murky lines between friendship and intimacy.”

Watch “Fear & Force” below.