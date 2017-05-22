Video: Real Estate – “Stained Glass”

Real Estate released their new album In Mind back in March, and now the band has shared a new interactive video for their song “Stained Glass.” On a website for the song, viewers can virtually color in outlines of the band walking towards them on the screen.

It’s a fun, simpler take on all the augmented/virtual reality videos that have been coming out recently. For those that just want to watch the video, there’s an already-colored version. Watch it below.