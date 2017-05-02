Video: Jamila Woods – “Holy”

Jamila Woods was one of the best new artists of 2016, and she put out one of the best albums of 2016 in her debut full-length HEAVN. HEAVN never actually got a proper physical and digital release, but now Woods has signed with Jagjaguwar to rectify that, and to celebrate, she’s sharing a new video for album track “Holy.” The clip, directed by Brown Girls co-creator Sam Bailey, is suitably lovely, and you can watch it below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.