Video: Big Boi – “Mic Jack” ft. Adam Levine

Big Boi has shared the video for “Mic Jack” featuring Adam Levine. The clip for the Boomiverse single shows a dry cleaners employee played by Levine handing the former Outkast member various articles of incorrect clothing (a white fur jacket, a space suit, a preppy sweater, tropical camo pants), each of which launch the video into a corresponding fantasy (Big Boi in fur surrounded by dancers on a space ship, Big Boi floating in orbit, a family dance party at a cabin, and Big Boi supervising a car wash manned by scantily clad women). Boomiverse is out June 16. Watch the “Mic Jack” video below.