Teen actress Amandla Stenberg will star in the forthcoming drama Everything, Everything, and ahead of its 5/19 release she’s sharing a cover of Mac DeMarco’s “Let My Baby Stay.” The song is featured in the film’s soundtrack, and was originally released on DeMarco’s 2014 album Salad Days. Check out Stenberg’s rendition in the video below.

