U2, who are currently on a world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their seminal album The Joshua Tree, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night for a surprise, intimate performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” which Bono prefaced as a “gospel song with a restless spirit.” Fittingly, they performed with a backing choir standing in the audience, who contributed an interpolated new section to the song.

They also did a brief interview with Kimmel in which they spoke about the terrorist attack in Manchester that occurred on Monday night. Bono said of the tragedy: “They hate music, they hate women, they even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love, and the worst of humanity was on display in Manchester last night. But so was the best… Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

An anniversary deluxe reissue of The Joshua Tree will be available June 2. Watch U2’s interview and performance below.