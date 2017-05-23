News \

Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, and Other U.K. Musicians React to Manchester Concert Bombing

Twenty-two people were killed in an apparent suicide bombing just outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England last night. As news of the tragedy spread, artists across the world extended their condolences, including several luminaries from the Manchester area. Peter Hook, Manchester native and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, said his own daughter attended last night’s concert:

The Smiths’ Johnny Marr had a brief message:

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher sent love to his home city:

Other U.K. artists have also extended their sympathies, including the Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, and Victoria Beckham. The tragedy was particularly emotional for pop artists and girl groups whose traditional young fanbase overlaps with Grande’s. “Sending all the [heart] in the world to the beautiful Arianators their families & @arianagrande,” wrote pop quartet Little Mix, who also helped to spread photos of missing concert attendees.

Follow news about the Manchester bombing as it develops here.

Anna Gaca
Tags: ariana grande, Harry Styles, Johnny Marr, kate nash, liam gallagher, little mix, New Order, peter hook