Twenty-two people were killed in an apparent suicide bombing just outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England last night. As news of the tragedy spread, artists across the world extended their condolences, including several luminaries from the Manchester area. Peter Hook, Manchester native and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, said his own daughter attended last night’s concert:

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

Our hearts go out to the victims and their families affected #WeStandTogether #Manchester — New Order (@neworder) May 23, 2017

The Smiths’ Johnny Marr had a brief message:

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017

Oasis’ Liam Gallagher sent love to his home city:

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family’s involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Other U.K. artists have also extended their sympathies, including the Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, and Victoria Beckham. The tragedy was particularly emotional for pop artists and girl groups whose traditional young fanbase overlaps with Grande’s. “Sending all the [heart] in the world to the beautiful Arianators their families & @arianagrande,” wrote pop quartet Little Mix, who also helped to spread photos of missing concert attendees.

The Rolling Stones are deeply shocked to hear of the appalling events in Manchester & send condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy. — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 23, 2017

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 23, 2017

We are devastated by what happened in Manchester, a city we love. Our thoughts are with all those involved. — Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) May 23, 2017

Show kindness to strangers today. Kindness can change someone’s world. I love Manchester and the UK. Sending so much love to all — Kate Nash (@katenash) May 23, 2017

We are so saddened by the tragedy in Manchester last night. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the beautiful Ariana fans and their families ❤️ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Devastated for this world we’re living in.. sending all the ❤️in the world to the beautiful Arianators their families & @arianagrande ❤️Lx pic.twitter.com/4UZFOcYvMF — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Our hearts go out to everyone affected in Manchester #StandTogether — All Saints (@AllSaintsOffic) May 23, 2017

Music is there to unite us. Not divide us. Our deepest condolences to all those affected in Manchester. — Bananarama Official (@VivaBananarama) May 23, 2017

