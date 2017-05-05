News \
Viceland Announces Tyler, the Creator’s Nuts and Bolts TV Show
After popping up earlier this week because of a countdown that many believed pointed to a new album, Tyler, the Creator is turning to TV instead of releasing that Cherry Bomb followup. The intrepid artist is starring in a new Viceland series called Nuts and Bolts, which features Tyler, the Creator exploring “how things are made,” according to the Wall Street Journal’s Lara O’Reilly. Although the TV show was announced last year, Vice finally revealed details at this afternoon’s Digital Content NewFronts, an annual marketing event that takes place in New York.
Nuts and Bolts doesn’t have a release date yet.