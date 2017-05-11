Tyler, the Creator’s The Jellies! Show Is Coming to Adult Swim

Tyler, the Creator’s jellyfish cartoon The Jellies! is coming to Adult Swim. The animated series stars a 16-year-old human named Cornell and his adoptive family, who are jellyfish. Earlier episodes were exclusive to Tyler’s Golf Media app.

Tyler co-created the show with Lionel Boyce (a.k.a. L-Boy). They previously collaborated on Adult Swim’s Odd Future sketch comedy Loiter Squad. Tyler will provide music for the Adult Swim version of The Jellies!, and both he and Boyce will voice act.

The Jellies! will debut on Adult Swim with 15-minute episodes later this summer. Watch a trailer below.