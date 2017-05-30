Videos \
Watch Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb Documentary Featuring A$AP Rocky, Toro y Moi, and More
The documentary for Tyler, the Creator’s 2015 album Cherry Bomb is finally available for streaming. Its trailer came out late last year, and it debuted during a private screening in January. The 43-minute Cherry Bomb: The Documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the album that features appearances from his buddy A$AP Rocky, Cherry Bomb collaborators Kanye West and Lil Wayne, and Frank Ocean. Watch the film, made in collaboration with the media company Illegal Civilization and director Mikey Alfred, below.