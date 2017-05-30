Videos \

Watch Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb Documentary Featuring A$AP Rocky, Toro y Moi, and More

Tyler the Creator
CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The documentary for Tyler, the Creator’s 2015 album Cherry Bomb is finally available for streaming. Its trailer came out late last year, and it debuted during a private screening in January. The 43-minute Cherry Bomb: The Documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the album that features appearances from his buddy A$AP RockyCherry Bomb collaborators Kanye West and Lil Wayne, and Frank Ocean. Watch the film, made in collaboration with the media company Illegal Civilization and director Mikey Alfred, below.

Brian Josephs
Tags: asap rocky, frank ocean, Kanye West, lil wayne, tyler the creator