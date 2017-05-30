For the second year in a row, Twin Peaks creator David Lynch will host an event called Festival of Disruption. This year’s iteration will feature performances from TV on the Radio, Bon Iver, the Kills, Sharon Van Etten, Moby, and Reggie Watts. The two-day festival will also feature talks with Lynch’s collaborators—including Twin Peaks’s Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) and his sound engineer Dean Hurley—and screenings of Lynch films and rare shorts.

The festival goes down October 14 and 15 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday.