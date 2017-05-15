Unsolved, a New True Crime Series about Tupac and Biggie, Is Coming in 2018

In November, it was announced that USA Networks had acquired the pilot of Unsolved, a new scripted true-crime series about the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. The show has just gotten a full series order, according to Variety.

The series will center on a two police investigations into the murders. The show is being written and executive-produced by frequent Suits writer Kyle Long, and will star Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Greg Kading, a detective and the leader of the different task forces. Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards) will play Russell Poole, a detective who investigated the Biggie murder on his own after retiring from the LAPD and forming a private agency, believing that there had been foul play in the police investigation. Bokeem Woodbine (Mike Milligan from Fargo Season 2) will play Daryn Dupree, another LAPD police officer involved in the ongoing investigation of the murders.

According to Variety, the series is likely to premiere in early 2018.