Frequent collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are soundtracking Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, Israel, which features a remote-controlled piano that plays compositions made exclusively for the hotel. One of the songs is Reznor and Ross’s “Green Lines,” a bare piano number that you can listen to below. The Banksy project also features contributions from film composer Hans Zimmer and Massive Attack’s 3D.