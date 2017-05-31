Watch Travis Scott’s “way back” Video Starring James Harden

Travis Scott has just released a new extended video for his druggy, heavily-‘tuned Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight track “way back” from last year. The clip stars renowned Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who is referenced in the song. In the video, Harden watches TV coverage of his exploits, practices, plays a doppleganger of himself in one-on-one, and then mouths Scott’s song while hanging upside down. Scott himself doesn’t take center stage until the last couple of minutes of the video, riding in the backseat of a convertible clad in a Slayer tee. In a tweet, Scott clarified that he had filmed the project in Houston “a while ago.” Watch the “way back” clip below.

WAY BACK VIDEO. I DID THIS FOR A PROJECT I DID IN HOUSTON A WHILE AGO. HERE U GO. https://t.co/17PWgHj7ks — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 31, 2017