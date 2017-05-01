Watch Travis Scott Peer Pressure Fans Into Jumping Off Balcony at Terminal 5 Show

Last night, Travis Scott’s show at New York City’s Terminal 5 became a bit of a health hazard. Although he’s known for his absurdist live sets, the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight rapper outdid himself by goading fans to leap off the venue’s balcony.

In one instance, Travis spotted one fan hanging off the second floor balcony in excitement. Unsatisfied, he motivated him to jump (“I see you, but are you gon’ do it?”) and assured him that the fans were going to catch his fall (“they’ll catch you, don’t be scared”). Travis even directed the spotlight on the hanging fan—”turn the lights on him!”—and of course, who can say no to the spotlight? So, he jumped to a chorus of gasps and the opening horns of “A-Team.”

Inspired, other fans followed along and decided to also take the leap. At least one sustained what appears to be a serious injury. A number of Twitter users who were at the show claimed one fan broke his legs after leaping from the balcony. Captured footage shows him being carried out by venue staffers, but not before being brought toward a congratulatory Travis Scott, who gave him his ring for his bodily troubles.

Travis Scott gave the kid who jumped from the third story his ring pic.twitter.com/53WepB7KMi — Fuego 🎪 (@FuegoTheAlbum) May 1, 2017

The guy who got paralyzed waist down from jumping off the second story balcony being carried out of the venue 😰 pic.twitter.com/xDMnnkCfCB — Cʜʀɪs. (@TURB0GRAFX16) May 1, 2017

“Why the fuck would you do that?” Travis playfully said, echoing all good peer pressure practitioners after the damage has been done. SPIN has reached out to The Bowery Presents (the organization that manages a number of NYC venues, including Terminal 5) and Epic Records for comment.