Tool Had A Message For “Snowflakes” on Memorial Day Weekend

Maynard James Keenan, the enigmatic frontman of Tool, doesn’t tend to talk a lot during live shows. Two nights ago, though, the cult-beloved band headlined the Boston Calling festival, and Keenan made something that could be considered a political statement — one that included that loaded term “snowflakes,” which both left and right have used to bash each other.

Sunday night was, of course, the night before Memorial Day, and Keenan spent time in the Army long before forming Tool. And the radio station WZLX reports that during the show, Keenan, who was performing in riot-cop gear, had this to say:

As artists, we interpret and report, that’s our job. We are merchants of emotion. We have the privilege to do that because of active and former law enforcement and military defending our right to do so.

Those of you who are law enforcement and military, your job is to defend our right to act like whining, entitled snowflake assholes, myself being one. Snowflakes, your job is to respect them fucking doing that for you. Divided we fall. Don’t believe the hype dumb-dumbs, we’re all in this together.

On one hand, that’s an admirable statement of unity. On the other, it’s virtually impossible to use the term “snowflake” and get anyone to hear anything else that you just said.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.