Read Tom Morello’s Elegy for Chris Cornell
In the days since Chris Cornell’s death, several notable musicians have paid tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman, including Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Megadeth, Heart’s Ann Wilson, and his former Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, who on Thursday shared a heartfelt message to the singer on Instagram. Later Thursday night, Morello also wrote a poem for Cornell, which he published yesterday on Rolling Stone. Read it below.
You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade