In the days since Chris Cornell’s death, several notable musicians have paid tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman, including Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Megadeth, Heart’s Ann Wilson, and his former Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello, who on Thursday shared a heartfelt message to the singer on Instagram. Later Thursday night, Morello also wrote a poem for Cornell, which he published yesterday on Rolling Stone. Read it below.

You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked

You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart

You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free

Your vision pierces, you do not see

You are pieces strewn on the hillside

You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true

You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar

You’re twilight and star burn and shade

You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more

You’re not there, now you’re always here

You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell

You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song

Maybe no one has ever known you

You are twilight and star burn and shade