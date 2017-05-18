News \
Tom Morello Eulogizes Chris Cornell
Former Audioslave bandmate and Rage Against The Machine member Tom Morello has shared a eulogy for Chris Cornell on his Instagram. “I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever,” he writes in part. Check out the full message below.
I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family.
This article originally appeared in Stereogum.