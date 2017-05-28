Todd Rundgren Debuts New Anti-Trump Video “Tin Foil Hat” on Fox News

Continuing the rollout of his new album, White Knight, Todd Rundgren premiered a new video for the album’s conspiracy-theory, Trump-bashing, Donald Fagen-featuring cut, “Tin Foil Hat.” Rundgren went on the Fox News show Watters World to talk about the video with host Jesse Watters, explaining how it stemmed from a video for a costume change during his live set.

Watters was more interested in the political content, and how Rundgren’s position might alienate some fans. In a May 14th interview with Variety, Rundgren made comments that explicitly called out Trump supporters who came to his shows:

“If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t come to my show, because you won’t have a good time. And also, I don’t understand your frickin’ values. Because I’m not singing about that. If you don’t understand the basic thing, you’re just fooling yourself. I guarantee that in this show, if you’re a Trump supporter, you will likely be offended. Let the buyer beware!”

Watters read this quote before bringing Rundgren on, and then asked if the rocker’s position wasn’t discriminatory. Rundgren further clarified his comments, even making a concession to Trump supporters:

All I’m saying is if you can handle it, you’re welcome to the show. If you can handle it, I mean, what’s your problem? You presumably already won. Why are you so angry? We’re just trying to get our anger out of the way by having a silly little laugh at somebody who’s now in power.

Watch the full exchange, and the video for “Tin Foil Hat” below.