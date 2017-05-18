Toby Keith to Play Saudi Arabia Show During Trump’s Visit

Donald Trump, facing a full-blown political crisis at home, is scheduled to decamp for his first foreign trip Friday. The first stop is Saudi Arabia, where he’ll deliver a speech about Islam written by advisor Stephen Miller. Miller’s qualifications on the subject include drafting Trump’s unconstitutional “Muslim ban” and organizing “Islamofascism Awareness Week” in college. But wait, it gets worse: Toby Keith will also be there.

Keith—country singer, Trump inauguration performer, and one of the few musicians still willing to be seen with the President—is set to mark the occasion with a performance Saturday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, AP reports. Keith is the author of a jingoistic war anthem called “The Taliban Song,” which he likes to sing on USO tours while flipping off the crowd. Perhaps his best-known song is “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” Fox News’ go-to musical cue for U.S. bombing in Afghanistan. He once titled an album Shock’n Y’all. It’s hard to imagine a less appropriate choice of diplomatic representative, short of national village idiots Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

This cross-cultural celebration will also feature a performance by Saudi singer Rabeh Saqer. Per Saudi law—which, until recently, forbid concerts—the show is alcohol-free and open to men only. Hopefully someone remembered to tell the guy who wrote “Red Solo Cup,” “Whiskey Girl,” and “I Love This Bar.”

A Trump speech on Islam followed by Rabeh Saqer and freaking Toby Keith. Let’s pray they televise this entire disaster. pic.twitter.com/vzwirGuVqA — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) May 18, 2017

Once upon a time, Ariana Grande was deemed too politically sensitive to perform for Barack Obama because she licked a doughnut.