Sampha, Warpaint, Earl Sweatshirt to Perform at The xx’s Night + Day Festival in Iceland
In the wake of their album I See You earlier this year, the xx have announced a festival called Night + Day. The band held album promotion events using that name in Lisbon, Berlin, and Brixton earlier this year, but the festival will take place Iceland this July with guests like Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Sampha, and Robyn, as well as live performances from both the xx and Jamie xx himself. The event will take place at a waterfall known as Skogafoss, two hours from Reykjavik. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 5/12. For more details, visit the festival’s website.