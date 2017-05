The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have shared a cover of a 2016 musical landmark, Blink-182’s “Built This Pool.” TWIABP’s is a mellow acoustic rendition; they’ve eliminated the opening “woo-hoo” in order to really reflect on the substance of Blink’s lyrics. At 39 seconds, the cover is nearly three times the length of the original. Listen below.

[Chorus.fm]