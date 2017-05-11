Video: The National – “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

In addition to announcing their new album Sleep Well Beast, the National have also released their bracing new single “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and an accompanying pixelated, blue-colored video. The National have played Sleep Well Beast cuts “Day I Die” and “Turtleneck” at their live shows, and like their newest song, they hint that the group is leaning to its more aggressive roots. Watch the video for “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” below. Sleep Well Beast comes September 8.