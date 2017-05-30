The soft, fuzzed-out sound of the Drums’ latest new track, “Head of the Horse,” conceals a lot of pain. Frontman Jonny Pierce, who’s gay, says the song was inspired by the lasting effects of growing up in a religious, anti-gay household. As he puts it, the message he heard as a child was, “If you fall in love, son / That’s a crime.” Over a swirling chorus, Pierce reflects on how, even as an adult, it’s hard to forget: “All these memories get the best of me.”

The Drums’ new album “Abysmal Thoughts” is out June 16. Hear “Head of the Horse” and read Pierce’s statement about the song’s origins below.