The Next Beatles Reissue Will Be the White Album, According to George Martin’s Son

The 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band is due in a week. The release was presided over, in part, by Beatles producer/arranger George Martin’s son Giles, who took to Stuart Maconie’s BBC 6 Radio show to assure listeners that his work unearthing and remastering important Beatles recordings was not over yet. He casually announced that the next anniversary reissue project will be 1968’s The Beatles (aka the White Album), and it seems like it will make the Sgt. Pepper project–which involved, among other things, constructing an entire alternate version of the album out of outtakes and compiling a new 144-page book featuring commentary by Martin Jr. and others–look like a walk in the park.

“The White Album, which is the next release – that was when [the band] started becoming properly indulgent…There are so many takes of ‘Sexy Sadie’, for instance,” Martin said. “The efficiency went slightly out the window. There’s a lot of stuff. So, it’s getting the balance right.”

No further details about the project have been released. Listen to the full interview with Martin here. [NME]