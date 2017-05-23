The Beach Boys Announce New Collection of Smiley Smile and Wild Honey Era Rarities

The Beach Boys have announced a new two-disc set of rarities and unreleased material, Sunshine Tomorrow. The set covers the music they made after finishing Pet Sounds and abandoning work on the Smile album, during the sessions for fan-favorite studio albums Smiley Smile and Wild Honey, both of which were released in 1967. Included in the 65-track compilation is the shelved in-studio live performance album Lei’d In Hawaii and a plethora of other live recordings, largely from 1967 and recorded in Honolulu. There are also outtakes and demos from the sessions for both studio albums.

See the full track list below, courtesy of Rolling Stone, and preorder the double-album here.

1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow Tracklist

Disc 1

Wild Honey Album (Stereo)

1. Wild Honey (2:45)

2. Aren’t You Glad (2:16)

3. I Was Made To Love Her (2:07)

4. Country Air (2:21)

5. A Thing Or Two (2:42)

6. Darlin’ (2:14)

7. I’d Love Just Once To See You (1:49)

8. Here Comes The Night (2:44)

9. Let The Wind Blow (2:23)

10. How She Boogalooed It (1:59)

11. Mama Says * (Original Mono Mix) (1:08)

Wild Honey Sessions: September – November 1967 (Previously Unreleased)

12. Lonely Days (Alternate Version) (1:45)

13. Cool Cool Water (Alternate Early Version) (2:08)

14. Time To Get Alone (Alternate Early Version) (3:08)

15. Can’t Wait Too Long (Alternate Early Version) (2:49)

16. I’d Love Just Once To See You (Alternate Version) (2:22)

17. I Was Made To Love Her (Vocal Insert Session) (1:35)

18. I Was Made To Love Her (Long Version) (2:35)

19. Hide Go Seek (0:51)

20. Honey Get Home (1:22)

21. Wild Honey (Session Highlights) (5:39)

22. Aren’t You Glad (Session Highlights) (4:21)

23. A Thing Or Two (Track And Backing Vocals) (1:01)

24. Darlin’ (Session Highlights) (4:36)

25. Let The Wind Blow (Session Highlights) (4:14)

Wild Honey Live: 1967 – 1970 (Previously Unreleased)

26. Wild Honey (Live) (2:53) – recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

27. Country Air (Live) (2:20) – recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

28. Darlin’ (Live) (2:25) – recorded in Pittsburgh, November 22, 1967

29. How She Boogalooed It (Live) (2:43) – recorded in Detroit, November 17, 1967

30. Aren’t You Glad (Live) (3:12) – recorded in 1970, location unknown

31. Mama Says (Session Highlights) (3:08)

(Previously unreleased vocal session highlights. Recorded at Wally Heider Recording, November 1967)

Disc 2

Smiley Smile Sessions: June – July 1967 (Previously Unreleased)

1. Heroes And Villains (Single Version Backing Track) (3:38)

2. Vegetables (Long Version) (2:55)

3. Fall Breaks And Back To Winter (Alternate Mix) (2:28)

4. Wind Chimes (Alternate Tag Section) (0:48)

5. Wonderful (Backing Track) (2:23)

6. With Me Tonight (Alternate Version With Session Intro) (0:51)

7. Little Pad (Backing Track) (2:40)

8. All Day All Night (Whistle In) (Alternate Version 1) (1:04)

9. All Day All Night (Whistle In) (Alternate Version 2) (0:50)

10. Untitled (Redwood) * (0:35)

(Previously unreleased instrumental fragment. Studio and exact recording date unknown. Discovered in tape box labeled “Redwood”)

Lei’d In Hawaii “Live” Album: September 1967 (Previously Unreleased)

11. Fred Vail Intro (0:24)

12. The Letter (1:54)

13. You’re So Good To Me (2:31)

14. Help Me, Rhonda (2:24)

15. California Girls (2:30)

16. Surfer Girl (2:17)

17. Sloop John B (2:50)

18. With A Little Help From My Friends * (2:21)

(Recorded at Brian Wilson’s house, September 23, 1967)

19. Their Hearts Were Full Of Spring * (2:33)

(Recorded during rehearsal, August 26, 1967, Honolulu, Hawaii)

20. God Only Knows (2:45)

21. Good Vibrations (4:13)

22. Game Of Love (2:11)

23. The Letter (Alternate Take) (1:56)

24. With A Little Help From My Friends (Stereo Mix) (2:21)

Live In Hawaii: August 1967 (Previously Unreleased)

25. Hawthorne Boulevard (1:05)

26. Surfin’ (1:40)

27. Gettin’ Hungry (3:19)

28. Hawaii (Rehearsal Take) (1:11)

29. Heroes And Villains (Rehearsal) (4:45)Thanksgiving Tour 1967: Live In Washington, D.C. & Boston (Previously Unreleased)

30. California Girls (Live) (2:32) – recorded in Washington, DC, November 19, 1967

31. Graduation Day (Live) (2:56) – recorded in Washington, DC, November 19, 1967

32. I Get Around (Live) (2:53) – recorded in Boston, November 23, 1967

Additional 1967 Studio Recordings (Previously Unreleased)

33. Surf’s Up (1967 Version) (5:25)

(Recorded during the Wild Honey sessions in November 1967)

34. Surfer Girl (1967 A Capella Mix) (2:17)

(Previously unreleased mix of Lei’d In Hawaii take from the Wally Heider Recording sessions in September 1967)