News \
The Avalanches Announce North American Tour
Weeks after their performances at Coachella, The Avalanches have announced a small North American tour. The Australian collage-electronica group’s seven-date tour will kick off in Brooklyn on June 3 and end in Boston on June 12, with stops in Philly, D.C., Toronto, and Montreal in between. Check out the full list of dates below.
The Avalanches:
06-03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl
06-04 New York, NY – Governors Ball
06-05 Washington, DC – 930 Club
06-07 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts
06-09 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth
06-10 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
06-12 Boston, MA – The Royale