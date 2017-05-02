The Avalanches Announce North American Tour

Weeks after their performances at Coachella, The Avalanches have announced a small North American tour. The Australian collage-electronica group’s seven-date tour will kick off in Brooklyn on June 3 and end in Boston on June 12, with stops in Philly, D.C., Toronto, and Montreal in between. Check out the full list of dates below.

The Avalanches:

06-03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

06-04 New York, NY – Governors Ball

06-05 Washington, DC – 930 Club

06-07 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

06-09 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth

06-10 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre

06-12 Boston, MA – The Royale

[Pitchfork]