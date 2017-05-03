Waxahatchee – “No Curse”

In the buildup to her new album Out in the Storm, Alabama power-punk and recent Lena Dunham tour companion Waxahatchee has returned with the new single “No Curse.” Released as part of Weathervane’s Shaking Through project, the song comes with multi-track stems and raw audio from the recording session available to members of Weathervane’s nonprofit initiative. Today’s release also includes both a music video and short documentary of the making of the single, both of which are embedded below.

Out in the Storm is out July 15 via Merge. Check out the track and videos below.